Croatian FM calls for enhanced ties with Iran

Croatia Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in a message to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for enhanced relations with Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Gordan Grlić Radman extended congratulation to his Iranian counterpart on the 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution triumph.

He said that Croatian Government has friendly relations with Iran, calling for enhancing level of Tehran-Zagreb cooperation.

"On behalf of myself and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, I congratulate you on the anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution anniversary to you, the government, and the people of Iran, and in this difficult world, I hope for peace and prosperity. "

"I hope the friendly relations and cooperation between the people of Croatia and Iran will develop," he said.