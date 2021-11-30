Iran's president to speak before parliament

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 30

Trend:

The spokesman of the Presidium of the Iranian Parliament Nezam Mousavi has announced the president`s plan to attend the open session of the Iranian Parliament on December 1, Trend reports citing IRNA.

On the occasion of the day of the parliament in Iran, the members of the cabinet, accompanying the president, will attend the open session of the parliament on Wednesday, the spokesman of the presidium of the parliament, Mousavi added.

He mentioned that during the session, 'various issues' will be discussed.