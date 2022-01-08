Iran partially paying out compensations to relatives of 2020 Ukraine plane crash victims

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 8

Trend:

Vice president for Flight Standards at Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Arash Khodaie has announced that a committee has been formed by the Ministry of Road and Urban Development to facilitate paying $150,000 to each of family of 176 victims of the Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran's airspace in 2020, Trend reports via IRNA.

Iran's cabinet of minister established a fixed amount of money to be paid to the relatives of each victim, regardless of their nationality.

So far, payments were made to a number of families in accordance with the relevant regulations, Khodaie said.

On Jan. 8, 2020, the Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.