Amirabdollahian: new chapter in Iran-Russia ties to unfold
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in the new chapter of Iran-Russia relations, the two countries will witness very excellent levels of cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.
In a twitter message on Friday, he pointed to his important discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
He further stressed bilateral cooperation to speed up construction of a new nuclear power plant in Iran and said the all-out expansion of cooperation will be possible thanks to the agreements reached by the presidents of two countries.
