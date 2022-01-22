Amirabdollahian: new chapter in Iran-Russia ties to unfold

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in the new chapter of Iran-Russia relations, the two countries will witness very excellent levels of cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a twitter message on Friday, he pointed to his important discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

He further stressed bilateral cooperation to speed up construction of a new nuclear power plant in Iran and said the all-out expansion of cooperation will be possible thanks to the agreements reached by the presidents of two countries.