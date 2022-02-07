Iran is ready to continue talks with Saudi Arabia - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb. 7

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran expressed Iran's readiness to continue the talks with Saudi Arabia in Baghdad, Trend reports citing IRIB.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks during the weekly press conference.

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that the next round of talks with Saudi Arabia depends on Riyadh's decision.

He appreciated the diplomatic efforts of the Iraqi government to expand the dialogue in the region.