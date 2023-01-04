Iran keen to develop relations with Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has been given specific task to develop and expand Iran's relations with Azerbaijan, by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iran's MFA said Abdollahian stressed the necessity of developing relations between Iran and Azerbaijan in various political, economic and cultural fields.

Meanwhile, Mousavi submitted a report to Abdollahian, regarding the Iran-Azerbaijan relations.

