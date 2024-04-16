Russian and Iranian presidents hold telephone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A telephone conversation between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi was held at the initiative of the Iranian side, the press service of the Kremlin said, Trend reports.

"According to the information, Vladimir Putin congratulated Ebrahim Raisi and all Muslims of Iran on the end of the holy month and the recently celebrated Ramadan holiday. In addition, the presidents of Russia and Iran discussed the situation in the Middle East. Vladimir Putin expressed hope that all sides would show reasonable restraint and prevent a new round of confrontation fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region.

Raisi, in turn, noted that Iran's actions were forced and limited. At the same time, he emphasized Tehran's disinterest in further escalation of tensions," the press service of the Kremlin says.

