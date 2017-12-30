Iran hit by 17 quakes over a single day

30 December 2017 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran, which sits on major fault lines, was hit by at least 17 earthquakes on Dec.30, ISNA news agency reported citing the seismological center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute.

The first earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale shook the village of Guriyeh in Khuzestan province at 06:52 AM local time (GMT+3:30) on December 30.

Further, the reports mentioned at least two quakes, measuring four on the Richter scale each. No information on possible casualties or damages were reported.

Back in November, a 7.2 magnitude killed about 600 people in the western province of Kermanshah. Since then several moderate tremors have jolted parts of the country including the capital Tehran.

