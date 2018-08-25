Gas blast kills at least 10 people in Iran

25 August 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 25

Trend:

Gas exposition has left at least 10 killed and more injured in the north eastern city of Mashhad on Aug. 25, the Iranian authorities said.

Three buildings have collapsed and 15 more buildings have been damaged up to 70 percent due to the explosion, Mehdi Rezaei, an official with the Mashhad fire department told ISNA news agency.

Rezaei said that the incident occurred at 5:45 local time, adding that five people got injured in the incident.

Shahram Taherzadeh, the press office head of Mashhad Emergency Center told YJC news agency that condition of the injured people is serious.

He added that the explosion occurred in the boiler room, which led the the collapse of the buildings.

