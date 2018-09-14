Light quake jolts western Iran

14 September 2018 01:36 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Tazeh Abad in western Province of Kermanshah early Thursday, IRNA reported.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 21:35 hours local time (17:05 GMT) in an area located at 34.61 degrees latitude and 46.21 degrees longitude and in the depth of 8 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake has been registered at 14 km from Tazeh Abad, 33 km from Javanroud and 35 km from Gahvareh.

No report on possible damage to life or properties has been released yet.

On November 12, 2017, a fatal 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the provincial city of Salas Babajani, killing 620 people and injuring about 12,000 others.

Iran sits on major seismological fault lines, making it one of the world's most quake-prone countries.

