Iranian MP: Oil refineries should be built in southern zones, near sea

1 July 2019 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Petrochemical plants in Iran should be built in southern zones and near the sea, said Assadollah Gharakhani, a member of the Iranian Parliament Committee on Energy, Trend reports with reference to the website of the Iranian parliament.

That’s because the cost of transportation of petrochemical products is very high, he said.

He added that it is also necessary to use railway transport for petrochemical plants built very far from the sea.

“If refineries are constructed near the relevant industrial enterprises, the related industries will receive their fuel by plants,” he said.

He noted that if the private sector is interested in oil refining and construction of petrochemical plants, the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum will definitely cooperate with them.

“However, the negotiation process is complicated and takes a long time,” he said. “Therefore, in many cases, investors are refusing to cooperate.”

On June 22, the Iranian parliament approved a project to increase the production of gas condensate and crude oil by refineries with cooperative investments.

