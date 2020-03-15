Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

About 1,209 people have been infected with new coronavirus (COVID-19) during the past day in Iran, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According Jahanpour, 113 people died as a result of coronavirus in the past day.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 13,900 people have been infected, 724 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.