Unemployment rate down in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The unemployment rate in Iran decreased by 1.7 percent in winter, compared to the same period last year, Trend reports citing Iran's Statistical Center.

Iran's Statistical Center reports that the unemployment rate for workers aged 15 and over fell to 10.6 percent during the winter.

According to the report, about 42.4 percent of employees aged 15 and over were economically active. That is, they are both in the group of unemployed and workers. Compared to the same period last year, this figure decreased by 1.1 percent.

About 23.4 million people were able to work in the winter and 52,000 people were added to the working group compared to the same period last year.

The largest number of jobs were in the services sector (52.7 percent), industry (31.7 percent) and agriculture (15.6 percent).

As many as 25.7 percent of Iranians between the ages of 15 and 24 were unemployed. This is a decrease of 2.4 percent compared to last winter.

According to the report, 17.8 percent of Iranians between the ages of 18 and 35 were unemployed in the winter.

The unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 compared to the same period last year.

"About 10.4 percent of the working population in winter due to economic reasons (lack of work during the season, labor crisis, not finding more jobs, etc.) worked less than 44 hours a week and so needed extra work. However, 35.3 percent of employees aged 15 and over worked 49 hours or more a week," reads the report.