Iran delivers report of Ukrainian plane crash to Ukraine

TEHRAN,Iran,Dec.28

Trend:

Iran has delivered the report of Ukrainian plane crash to Ukraine, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Civil Aviation Organization of Iran is responsible for the technical issues, and has fulfilled its responsibility and the report has been delivered online to the Ukrainian side," said Khatibzadeh.

"The translation of the report will be officially provided in the coming days; despite other parties that are using the grief of victims' families for their trade the best way is to pursue legal action based on conventions and treaties. We hope to help the families who have suffered, the right way," he said.

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, 2020 after being shot down by mistake. All 176 people on board were killed when the plane was hit by two missiles.

"The government is aware of its responsibility and hope all aspects of the incident will be clarified," he said.