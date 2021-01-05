Rouhani warns against mutated 'UK coronavirus' entering Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

Trend:

Third wave of Coronavirus has been curbed faster than originally predicted, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

He said the people have gathered to help tackle the problem, and have become more responsible towards their health, and healthcare workers in Iran are doing everything possible to keep the spread of infection under control.

"The National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus has held its 51th session on Saturday," Rouhani said.

Rouhani said that Iran's Health Ministry said that the new wave of COVID-19 may hit Iran in February or March if the people don't comply with health protocols.

"The favorable conditions would only be possible if people avoid gatherings and comply with health protocols everywhere," Rouhani said.

"If we do not follow protocols and control borders, the new coronavirus mutation, also known as 'UK coronavirus' will enter the country and there would be big problems," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.