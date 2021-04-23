Iran receives new batch of Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 23

The sixth consignment of Russian coronavirus 'Sputnik V' vaccine has arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

This shipment includes 100,000 doses of vaccine, which was imported by Mahan Airlines.

The first batch of Russia’s vaccine was imported into the country on February 4.

Iran’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said Tehran has signed a contract with Russia to purchase 60 million doses of the 'Sputnik V' vaccine.

Kazem Jalali told the state-run IRNA news agency on April 15 that the deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, would provide enough shots to fully vaccinate 30 million people.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.