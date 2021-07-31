Iran receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Japan

TEHRAN, Iran, July 31

Trend:

Iran received the third shipment of coronavirus vaccine, donated by Japan, deputy customs chief Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by Japan, containing 725,940 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, arrived at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Friday morning.

“The customs formalities of the consignment of coronavirus vaccine were performed by the customs administration in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Arvanghi said that so far, the number of vaccines donated by Japan has reached 2,911 million doses.

The Japanese government made an announcement earlier in July about the provision of approximately 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Japan to several countries through the COVAX platform.

The Japanese officials said 2.9 million doses would be delivered to the people of Iran.

This donation comes in light of the friendship between Japan and Iran and based on the current status of COVID-19 in Iran.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.