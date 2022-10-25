Iranian president holds meeting with heads of OANA member news agencies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting with heads and officials of news agencies participating in the 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Tehran on October 25, 2022, Trend reports citing the Iranian President's Office's official website.

The Iranian president noted that news agencies have an important role in protecting the independence, freedom and culture of independent nations.

Raisi added that the OANA organization covers a large region. The region where the OANA operates has half of the world's population.

“The news agencies that take steps towards the protection of human dignity and the implementation of justice are valuable media,” he said.

The OANA organization was founded in 1961 on the initiative of UNESCO. Currently, the organization includes 44 agencies from 33 countries in the Asia and Pacific region.

---

