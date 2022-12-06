Iran shares details on number of released protestors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. As many as 1,200 people have been released from those detained as a result of protests in Iran Since September 18, 2022, Spokesman of Iran's Judicial System, Masoud Setayeshi said at a press conference in Tehran, on December 6, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Setayeshi emphasized that the release of protesters does not mean condoning the actions of those detained for criminal acts.

The spokesman also added that a group of foreign citizens was detained during the protests in Iran, one of them was released and the other group is being investigated.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

After the mentioned incident, a wave of protests has taken place in Iran, and the protests now cover various fields, including economy, social inequality, ethnic inequality, etc.

