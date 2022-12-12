Fighting fire with fire to aggravate situation even more - Iran's Qom Religious Seminary on protests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The issuance and implementation of death penalties in Iran against those who took part in the recent protests in Iran will further inflame the protests in the country, as was reflected in the statement of the Scholars and Researchers Assembly at Qom Religious Seminary of Iran, Trend reports via Iranian media outlets.

“Instead of taking steps towards solving problems after hearing the voice of the protesters, issuing execution decisions will further aggravate the situation in the society,” the statement said.

According to the statement, there are legal defects in issuing and executing death sentences. In addition, death sentences are not the right solution to ensure security and stabilize the situation in the country, since it only increases public hatred and anger, and reflects the indifference of the officials to the country's problems.

"People who defend themselves against the violence of officials, using their right to protest against the unjust situation, cannot be considered armed criminals," said the statement.

The Assembly of Scholars and Researchers at Qom Seminary of Religious of Iran emphasizes that it strongly opposes the execution of the protesters and asks the officials of the country's justice system to take steps towards and release the protesters.

