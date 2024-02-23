Armenia suspends participation in CSTO - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Armenia suspended its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

According to him, issues related to the security of Armenia, especially in 2021-2022, have not been properly resolved within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty.

In response to a question about the possible closure of the Russian military base in Armenia, Pashinyan noted that at the moment there is no discussion of this issue.