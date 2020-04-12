Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 252 in Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12
By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:
The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 252 in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.
Also, according to the official data, 60 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died of COVID-19 in the country.
There are 4,929 people under quarantine and 405 patients – in inpatient care.
Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.
On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
