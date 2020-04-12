Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 252 in Georgia

Georgia 12 April 2020 21:12 (UTC+04:00)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 252 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 252 in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

Also, according to the official data, 60 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died of COVID-19 in the country.

There are 4,929 people under quarantine and 405 patients – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Kenya confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 as total number rises to 197 Other News 21:37
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 13 Oil&Gas 21:17
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 252 in Georgia Georgia 21:12
Exports of non-oil products increase via Iran’s Anzali port Business 21:09
Iran discloses plans of Export Guarantee Fund Finance 21:09
Iran updates on operations of Export Guarantee Fund Finance 21:08
Iran sees increase in foreign investments Finance 21:08
Tax revenues increases in Iran Finance 21:00
Moon to join ASEAN+3 virtual summit on coronavirus this week World 20:53
Azerbaijan to join online meeting of OPEC+ Oil&Gas 19:56
England's coronavirus death toll rises by 657 to 9,594 Europe 19:35
1,124 more coronavirus deaths reported in Brazil Other News 18:42
40 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan, 50 cured Society 17:13
Mechanism for monitoring implementation of legislation on compulsory insurance must be observed in Azerbaijan Economy 16:08
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll rises, total at 16,972 Europe 15:30
Iran to halt Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant’s operation for repair Nuclear Program 14:56
Iran updates on situation at customs Business 14:53
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Society 14:52
Iran’s PEDEC working to implement Qoureh Jask crude oil pipeline project Oil&Gas 14:52
Contract on Iran's Yaran oil field to be signed soon Oil&Gas 14:41
Iran’s PEDEC to start production from Azar oil field Oil&Gas 14:34
Volume of state social spending in Azerbaijan increases Finance 14:18
Azerbaijan discloses amount of payments to State Oil Fund by international partners Oil&Gas 13:37
Azerbaijan discloses indices of drilling operations as of 2019 Oil&Gas 13:12
Securities market in Azerbaijan grows Finance 13:02
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 12 Oil&Gas 12:48
Exports of products via Iran’s Kurdistan province announced Business 12:45
Peter Tase: Heads of state of Turkic Council acted swiftly towards achieving steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus Politics 12:44
Iran's petrochemical sector plans to increase production Oil&Gas 12:43
Plans revealed in port of Iran's Anzali Free Zone Business 12:42
IT GRUP Azerbaijan renders assistance to low-income families Society 12:14
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Caspian port of Iran announced Business 12:13
Incomes of Azerbaijan's population increase Finance 12:10
Central Bank of Iran trying to reduce damage on economy Finance 12:09
Number of workshops working with insurance announced in Markazi province of Iran Business 12:08
Production of Iranian Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company with equipment announced Oil&Gas 12:00
Chemical production in Azerbaijan grows Finance 11:44
Expert: Turkic Council Summit further strengthened fraternal ties, cooperation among Turkic states Politics 11:26
Students of UNEC show high activity in “Coursera for Campus” Society 11:01
Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes NW Iran Iran 10:32
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s current investment portfolio consists of more reliable instruments Economy 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths World 09:12
Britain's NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact Europe 08:38
S.Korea reports 32 more COVID-19 cases, 10,512 in total Other News 07:58
236 illegal immigrants deported from eastern Libya Other News 07:13
Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 5,000 mark with 86 deaths Other News 06:31
Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day Other News 05:49
North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures Other News 05:03
Over 22,000 healthcare workers infected by COVID-19: WHO World 04:51
Users report Twitter failures worldwide ICT 04:15
U.S. senators hold call with Saudi officials urging them to put oil cut in motion Oil&Gas 03:52
Death toll of COVID-19 surpasses 1,000 in Brazil Other News 03:09
Egypt reports 145 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths Other News 02:25
Dutch military police arrest two men with gun at Schiphol airport Europe 01:37
Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in France reaches 13,832 Europe 00:53
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 90,000 in past day World 00:05
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,316 to 24,413: health authorities Europe 11 April 23:06
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Turkey amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 11 April 21:58
Iranian films to compete at American festivals Society 11 April 20:50
Azerbaijan confirms 67 more COVID-19 cases Society 11 April 19:53
Tighter quarantine in Azerbaijan is becoming necessity: Cabinet of Ministers Society 11 April 18:47
Azerbaijani Parliament thanks all persons fighting against COVID-19 (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 18:34
Azerbaijan's Khazar Inshaat talks ongoing construction of residential building in Baku Construction 11 April 16:44
Bank of Georgia signs agreement with Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank Finance 11 April 15:08
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed World 11 April 15:06
Supervision of Kazakhstan's industrial objects supended due to emergency state Business 11 April 15:04
WHO says looking into reports of some COVID patients testing positive again Europe 11 April 15:00
Azerbaijani musicians living abroad will perform concert programs on social network Society 11 April 15:00
Iran's South Pars Gas Complex talks operation during COVID-19 pandemic Oil&Gas 11 April 14:54
Review of Georgia dairy Consumer Price Index Business 11 April 14:50
Georgian, NATO vessels conduct joint naval exercise training Georgia 11 April 14:49
National Bank of Georgia monitors banknotes to prevent COVID-19 spread Finance 11 April 14:49
Council for Public Control under Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus created in Azerbaijan Economy 11 April 14:45
LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields Oil&Gas 11 April 14:38
Gas consumption increases in Iran Oil&Gas 11 April 14:35
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 70,000 Iran 11 April 14:24
Japanese Gaina-Pro company ready to implement investment project in Uzbekistan Business 11 April 14:22
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Agency: Farmers' access to unsecured loans to be simplified Finance 11 April 14:19
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days Europe 11 April 14:08
Investors given more areas in Iran's industrial parks of Chahar-Mahal and Bakhtiari province Business 11 April 14:07
Azerbaijan sees growth of consumer price index Finance 11 April 13:57
Azerbaijan discloses revenues from industrial production Business 11 April 13:50
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender for cargo transportation Tenders 11 April 13:49
Production of Shazand Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company revealed Oil&Gas 11 April 13:49
Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, 233 more infections Other News 11 April 13:47
Manufacturing and export of Iran’s steel products announced Business 11 April 13:46
Turkmenistan participates in meeting on improving situation in Aral Sea basin Turkmenistan 11 April 13:45
Turkey's exports of citruses to Azerbaijan down Turkey 11 April 13:34
Kazakhstan's Air Astana cancels flights till end of April Transport 11 April 13:33
Revenues of Azerbaijan's consolidated budget exceed forecast Finance 11 April 13:31
Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths Other News 11 April 13:07
Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last day Russia 11 April 13:06
Tariffs for cargo transportation increase in Kazakhstan Transport 11 April 12:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 11 April 12:49
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for supply of flow meters for gas measuring Tenders 11 April 12:37
Licenses for production facilities in Iran's Razavi Khorasan province announced Business 11 April 12:35
Turkmenistan to switch transport monitoring to digital mode Business 11 April 12:31
Uzbekistan launches its first platform for electronic tenders Business 11 April 12:08
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment maintenance services Tenders 11 April 12:06
All news