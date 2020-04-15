COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 306

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Georgia has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 306, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 69 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died.

Currently, 4,990 people remain under quarantine, and 462 persons – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

