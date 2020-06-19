Georgia aspires for fully-fledged integration into EU - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Georgia aspires for a fully-fledged integration into the European Union (EU), said Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the Government Administration.

He made the remark while speaking during the Leaders Dialogue of the Eastern Partnership (EaP), which was led by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the format of a video conference on June 18.

As reported, achievements made by the Eastern Partnership have been praised at the meeting. Leaders of Dialogue reviewed the current level of cooperation between the EU and countries of the Eastern Partnership, along with priorities and prospects of countries. Measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic also were discussed.

The Prime Minister of Georgia elaborated on the success achieved by the country in the fight against the pandemic and noted that time has come to translate new challenges into opportunities.

“Now, when almost every restrictive measure has been lifted, we are getting prepared for a gradual, but cautious re-opening of our borders. At the same time, when EU member states decide to gradually re-open their borders, I hope to see Georgia among the list of safe countries not only because we are close partners, but predominantly because of being a safe partner. Our goal is to invest further in the democratic and economic reforms, even when we are gearing towards general elections scheduled this autumn,” Gakharia noted.

The head of the government of Georgia focused in his speech on the significance of the Eastern Partnership Initiative and noted that Georgia aspires for a fully-fledged integration into the EU.

“We need greater goals. We hope that the EU will support our gradual integration to a single EU market, which will be a key benchmark for the Eastern Partnership. We expect that an approach based on interests and progress of partners will be maintained. It may involve interaction with countries in a new format by facilitating a sector dialogue, supporting the essential connectivity with a specific focus on the potential of the Black Sea. It should be one of the benchmarks for stimulating the economic welfare and for meeting the connectivity goals of the EU and Asia,” he noted.

Meeting engaged the heads of governments from the EU and countries of Eastern Partnership. Leaders agreed to hold the next Summit of Eastern Partnership, which was deterred due to the global pandemic, in early 2021 under the chairmanship of Portugal.

