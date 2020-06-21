Georgia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, three recoveries

Eight new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 906, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

The information has been recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

Three patients recovered. The number of recoveries stands at 755. 14 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Three people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 2710 people remain under quarantine, and 269 – inpatient care.