Earthquake jolts Georgia
Latest
Azerbaijan refuses use rapid tests to detect COVID-19 - Management Union of Medical Territorial Units
Azerbaijani State Security Service, Defense Ministry spread information about Armenian armed groups’ provocation
Georgia third in Transparency International’s Government Defence Integrity index for Central, Eastern Europe
We are now already in phase of creation of monitoring center in Aghdam district - President of Azerbaijan
I got information yesterday about some terrorist acts either by Armenian Guerilla forces or by remainings of what they called Armenian army - President Aliyev
If not for President Putin’s intervention and efforts, today probably situation would be different - President of Azerbaijan
Many times I heard from you that there is no military solution to conflict. I was saying there is - President of Azerbaijan
Pashinyan never in his life was heading even small collective farm, but we defeated army of Sargsyan and Kocharyan - President Aliyev
Armenian army had special groups during war which were standing behind Armenian troops in order to kill their own people if they run - President Aliyev
Pashinyan’s provocative actions had to be addressed and we punished him severely- President of Azerbaijan
New York Times publishes article on destructions of Azerbaijani Fuzuli, Aghdam as result of occupation
Azerbaijan unveils footage of liberated from occupation Shakhveledli, Imambaghi villages of Jabrail region (VİDEO)
Policy of Turkmenistan, based on principles of Neutrality, deserves universal recognition, respect - Executive Secretary of CIS