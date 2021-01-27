Economy Minister of Georgia speaks of need to discuss ways for attracting Covid-vaccinated tourists

“Good news is that we resume regular flights from February 1,” the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia said after meeting the business sector representatives, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Natia Turnava, the meetings with tour operators is scheduled this week to discuss the ways for attracting COVID-vaccinated tourists. “There are many countries in our region where people are fully vaccinated, and they wish to travel,” she added.

Some entry rules for foreign visitors will remain after flight resumption. However, the Minister explained, it would not hinder the gradual reopening of tourism.

The government, headed by the First Vice-Prime Minister, held a meeting with the business representatives at government administration on Tuesday to discuss the gradual lifting of restrictions.