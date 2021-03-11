Georgia joins European Migration Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Georgia has joined the European Migration Network as an observer, which will help the country reinforce cooperation in migration and asylum, Trend reports via the European Commission.

"This is the first time the European Migration Network has welcomed countries outside the European Economic Area (Georgia and Moldova)," Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani posted on his Twitter account.

"In order to manage migration better, it is important to increase EU cooperation with third countries. This was emphasized in the New Pact on Migration and Asylum. Having Georgia as a part of the European Migration Network will enable us to share our European good practices in managing migration while getting a better understanding of migration from a Caucasus perspective", said Monique Pariat, Director-General of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission.

The working arrangements establish the conditions of the administrative cooperation between the European Commission and Georgia in the European Migration Network that accommodate both current and future cooperation needs, says the European Commission.

