Georgian president arrives in Ukraine

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trend reports via the Presidential Administration.

Zourabichvili was greeted with bread and salt at the Ukrainian airport. Zourabichvili arrived in Ukraine together with a state delegation, which includes representatives of the Presidential Administration, the legislature and the executive branch.

As reported, an official welcoming ceremony of the president of Georgia will be held at the Presidential Palace of Ukraine in Kyiv.

During the visit, Zourabichvili will meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meetings will be held face-to-face and in an expanded format. High-level meetings are scheduled in Kyiv with the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Chairman of the National Rada of Ukraine.

