‘Georgian Dream’ ruling party withdraws from EU-brokered agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party chair Irakli Kobakhidze announced the EU-brokered April 19 Agreement formalized with the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel as annulled, saying it served its mission and exhausted itself 100 days after signing, with the majority of opposition figures having abstained from joining, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the information, the Charles Michel agreement was formalized with the aim of ending the boycott of the Georgian parliament by opposition MPs, who accused the authorities of rigging the parliamentary elections.

One of the points of the agreement was the appointment of early elections in the event that "Georgian Dream" gains less than 43 percent of the votes in the elections to local self-government, scheduled for October 2.

“We can see our international partners do not find it necessary to strictly demand from the opposition to sign and participate in implementing the paper,” Kobakhidze stressed.

"With the cancellation of the April 19 agreement, from today the country returns to the constitutional order and political processes continue within the framework of the Constitution," Kobakhidze said.

