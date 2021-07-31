Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,196 new cases of COVID-19, 1,147 recoveries and 27 deaths over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 3,196 new cases 1,487 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Adjara – 517

Imereti – 315

Kakheti - 202

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 157

Kvemo Kartli – 153

Shida Kartli – 148

Guria – 78

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 62

Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 58

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti – 19.

The new cases were reported after conducting a total of 41,965 tests, including 24,659 rapid tests and 17,306 PCR tests.

As of now Georgia has confirmed 419,534 cases of the coronavirus since last February, including 382,393 recoveries and 5,820 deaths.

The number of active cases of coronavirus stands at 31,295.

