Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,914 new cases of coronavirus, 3,316 recoveries, and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 57,312 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.

Some 56,878 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 34,374 of the 56,878 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 22,504 were PCR tests.

The new 5,914 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 2,298 cases

Adjara - 877 cases

Imereti - 789 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 355 cases

Shida Kartli - 318 cases

Guria - 188 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 313 cases

Kakheti - 452 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 140 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 122 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 62 cases

More than 7,515,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Some 857,056 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 251,447 individuals have been completely vaccinated.

