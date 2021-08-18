Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 18
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 5,914 new cases of coronavirus, 3,316 recoveries, and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, 57,312 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.
Some 56,878 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 34,374 of the 56,878 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 22,504 were PCR tests.
The new 5,914 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 2,298 cases
Adjara - 877 cases
Imereti - 789 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 355 cases
Shida Kartli - 318 cases
Guria - 188 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 313 cases
Kakheti - 452 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 140 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 122 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 62 cases
More than 7,515,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Some 857,056 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 251,447 individuals have been completely vaccinated.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356