Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,563 new COVID-19 cases, 4,744 recoveries, and 77 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 49,334 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 29,214 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,120 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 771,381, among them 705,312 people have recovered and 10,739 have died.

There are 54 people quarantined, 6,864 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,291 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 11, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,356 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

