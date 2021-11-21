Georgian Finance Ministry to launch new programme with International Monetary Fund

The Georgian Ministry of Finance has started negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the launch of a new three-year programme, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili has met the IMF mission chief James John to discuss economic conditions and projected market reforms in Georgia.

The officials talked over the basic aspects of the three-year programme, including structural reforms and macroeconomic parameters of the country.

The IMF projects the Georgian economy to grow 7.7% in 2021 and 5.8% in 2022, reads their report World Economic Outlook: Recovery During a Pandemic. With these indicators, Georgia will have one of the highest economic growth rates in the region of the Middle East and Central Asia.