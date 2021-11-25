Georgia bans entrance to catering facilities without COVID-19 passport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia will restrict entrance to catering facilities (closed and open spaces) for individuals without COVID-19 passports from December 1, Trend reports via Georgian media

The head of the operational headquarters of the Interdepartmental Coordination Council, Giorgi Gibradze, listed facilities that will be closed to people without "green passports" from December 1.

Those include: restaurant, cafes, bars, cinemas, theaters, operas, concert halls, museums, entertainment centers, casinos, gyms, hotels.

Meanwhile, according to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s statement, all information related to the COVID-19 is indicated in the "green passports" for each citizen - the transferred disease, the results of PCR tests, vaccination process.

“A person has a "green status" if he is fully vaccinated, that is, twice, has passed a 72-hour or 24-hour test, or has already suffered from the COVID-19 virus,” Irakli Garibashvili said.

