Georgia appoints several new ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Otar Shamugia has been appointed as the minister, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili at the government briefing.

“Shamugia has been working at the ministry for 16 years. He knows everything that agriculture and environmental protection need in great detail, and I am sure that he will be successful at this position,” Garibashvili said.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili has been appointed as the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, instead of Natia Turnava.

“Davitashvili was a successful Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture. Over the past five years, he has faithfully served the ministry, the country, and carried out many important reforms,” Garibashvili said.

Garibashvili thanked the former Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava for her work.

“Turnava has implemented many important activities in 3 years. She has been and remains a member of our team. I would like to thank her once again and wish her success,” the PM said.

Natia Turnava held the position of the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development since April 18, 2019, while Davitashvili has been the Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia and a member of the Georgian Government for 6 years. At the same time, he will retain his position as the Deputy Prime Minister.

