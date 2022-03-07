Draft resolution on Georgia’s fast-track EU membership presented to Bureau
The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party presented a draft resolution on Georgia’s fast-track EU membership at Bureau sitting today. The parliament will discuss the document next week, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to Vice Speaker Gia Volski the Parliament appeals to the government due to force majeure circumstances when the country is in danger.
“Georgia, as well as Ukraine and Moldova, aspire to survive in this challenging situation,” he noted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Negotiations with Russia show positive progress on humanitarian corridors - Office of President of Ukraine
EU Council announces start of consideration of applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for accession
Information that Azerbaijani army fired in direction of Khojaly is provocation - Ministry of Defense
Russian troops shell not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure in Ukraine - eyewitness
Opening of transport and communication lines ushers ample economic opportunities for our region - President Ilham Aliyev
France-Azerbaijan ties to be further strengthened in spirit of friendship, trust - France's President
Azerbaijan - state pursuing independent policy based on will, interests of people - President Ilham Aliyev
US sanctions designed to mitigate impact on economy of other countries, including Kazakhstan - embassy