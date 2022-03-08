Georgia reports 2,783 coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 2,783 coronavirus cases, 5,450 recoveries, and 32 deaths on Tuesday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,171 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 418 cases, and the Kakheti region with 228 cases.

A total of 17,693 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,798 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2,895 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 15, 73%, while 19, 45% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,629,065, among them 1,568,064 people recovered and 16,430 died.

As of March 8, 2,827,683 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 1,332 in a day.