Georgia reports 2,783 coronavirus cases

Georgia 8 March 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reports 2,783 coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 2,783 coronavirus cases, 5,450 recoveries, and 32 deaths on Tuesday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,171 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 418 cases, and the Kakheti region with 228 cases.

A total of 17,693 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,798 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2,895 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 15, 73%, while 19, 45% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,629,065, among them 1,568,064 people recovered and 16,430 died.

As of March 8, 2,827,683 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 1,332 in a day.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan working on agreements to send cargo along Aktau/Kuryk-Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route
Kazakhstan working on agreements to send cargo along Aktau/Kuryk-Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route
Kazakhstan adds 77 new COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan adds 77 new COVID-19 cases
S&amp;P unveils forecast for Kazakhstan's economy dev't
S&P unveils forecast for Kazakhstan's economy dev't
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran permits voluntary injection of Noora vaccine in emergency Society 19:10
Georgia reports 2,783 coronavirus cases Georgia 19:00
Uzbekistan increased exports by 20% in Jan-Feb 2022 Uzbekistan 18:54
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 276 more COVID-19 cases, 808 recoveries Society 18:44
Defense Ministers of Russia and Turkey discuss situation in Ukraine Turkey 18:12
Doing everything to evacuate Indian students in Sumy, Putin assures Modi Other News 18:01
Azerbaijan Investment Holding to purchase software via tender Tenders 17:54
Agricultural exhibition in Turkey may be opportunity for Azerbaijani businessmen - MUSIAD Economy 17:36
Russian Ural Airlines suspends flights to Azerbaijan Transport 17:27
Evacuation of citizens from Ukrainian Sumy begins Europe 17:21
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks Politics 17:15
Shell to withdraw from Russian oil and gas Oil&Gas 16:57
Western countries sending their radicals to Ukraine - Russian MFA Russia 16:27
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi calls Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:33
Azerbaijani MFA reveals number of compatriots evacuated from Ukraine Society 15:24
Possible for any Iranian company to invest in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador Business 15:13
Azerbaijan, Iran conduct discussions on joint development of oil fields in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 15:04
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 8 Society 14:53
Azerbaijan estimates construction of new bridge over Astarachay River to be completed soon Transport 14:53
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 66,576, a new low since January 24 Russia 14:32
Russia's Defense Ministry drops ball as Azerbaijan warns of its patience running thin Politics 14:08
Uzbek bank opens tender for purchase of bank cards Tenders 13:49
Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia working on project to establish North-South Energy Corridor Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijan launching another stage of clinical trials of Turkish TURKOVAC vaccine Society 13:43
Turkmenistan sees increase in industrial production output Turkmenistan 13:42
Azerbaijan's non-oil export value up in 2M2021 Economy 13:41
Azerbaijan conducts discussions with all parties on Persian Gulf-Black Sea route Transport 13:39
'Indian diplomats excellent, they know what to do': German envoy Other News 12:52
India’s maritime, inland waterways witnessed lot of improvement, says country’s first woman merchant navy captain Other News 12:18
Chips For Russian Auto Companies May Land In India Other News 12:17
Uzbek Central Bank records increase in volume of deposits for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 12:01
Iran prevents import of alfalfa from Russia Business 12:01
Iran's non-oil export increases Business 11:59
Azerbaijani diplomats leave Kyiv for Lviv Politics 11:48
Azerbaijan's Azeraluminium LLC to purchase vehicle spare parts via tender Tenders 11:46
Russia’s loss of oil & gas revenues to cause severe balance of payments strains Oil&Gas 11:39
Two citizens of Armenian origin sentenced for attacking Turkish restaurant in LA Society 11:38
Energy prices to stay high longer in case of complete ban on Russian imports Oil&Gas 11:32
Baku Executive Power opens tender for transportation services Tenders 11:27
Uzbekistan, Swiss Agency eye to expand bilateral financial and technical co-op Uzbekistan 11:26
Loading/unloading activity at Iran's Anzali port soars Transport 11:25
IRICA reveals data on its top non-oil export destinations Business 11:23
Operation Ganga: Over 17,100 Indians brought back from Ukraine Other News 10:59
Azerbaijani oil prices grow by over $10, settling at nearly 129 a barrel Economy 10:48
Kazakhstan working on agreements to send cargo along Aktau/Kuryk-Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route Transport 10:46
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of International Women's Day (PHOTO) Politics 10:44
Uzbekistan intends to increase volume of investment and exports Uzbekistan 10:41
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale March 8 Oil&Gas 10:41
Use of 'Nagorno-Karabakh' term by Russian MoD may trigger escalation of situation in region - opinion Politics 10:15
Positions of Azerbaijani army in Aghdam, Nakhchivan directions under fire - MoD Politics 10:09
Iran needs new power plant every 10 years to meet demands in electricity consumption Oil&Gas 10:06
Iran to import wheat Business 09:58
Why should OPEC+ be careful in boosting supplies amid price hike? Oil&Gas 09:53
Iranian currency rates for March 8 Finance 09:43
Iran seeks to increase exports to Iraq and Eurasia Business 09:41
TBC Capital shares updated forecast on Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 09:37
Iran talks launching new ports and maritime projects Business 09:36
Use of 'Nagorno-Karabakh' expression by Russian Defense Ministry unacceptable - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 09:26
How money transfers of Russia impact macroeconomic indicators of Azerbaijan? Economy 09:22
Azerbaijan imports turkey meat from Russia’s Bashkortostan Economy 09:19
Women's Entrepreneurship Training Program in Fashion Industry (PHOTO) Other News 09:11
SOFAZ discloses total profitability of investment portfolio Oil&Gas 08:51
Iran, Turkish FMs stress political solution to Ukraine issue Politics 08:41
Kazakhstan adds 77 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:29
World Bank approves $723 mln in loans, grants for Ukraine World 08:03
Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential World 07:31
Turkey confirms 34,343 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:45
Japan sanctions 20 more Russian businessmen, officials - MFA Other News 06:04
Japanese prosecutors investigating SMBC Nikko after management arrests World 05:06
All OSCE observers leave Ukraine World 04:12
Russia is ready to set up humanitarian corridors from 10 am March 8 - Russian ministry Russia 03:39
Three teens in critical condition after shooting outside high school in U.S. Iowa US 02:46
Turkish, Moldovan leaders discuss Ukraine developments, evacuations Turkey 02:06
2 UN peacekeepers killed, 4 injured in Mali explosion World 01:55
Indonesia launches visa on arrival service for travelers from 23 countries Other News 01:18
At least six die as Ivory Coast apartment block collapses Other News 00:28
452 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week World 00:12
Azerbaijan marks International Women’s Day Society 00:01
Fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine to be held on territory of Belarus Russia 7 March 23:49
Turkey to supply Iraq with electricity from next week Turkey 7 March 23:02
Iran envoy leaves as EU says time to decide on nuclear talks Nuclear Program 7 March 22:55
Negotiations with Russia show positive progress on humanitarian corridors - Office of President of Ukraine Other News 7 March 22:17
Third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine ends World 7 March 22:10
EU Council announces start of consideration of applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for accession Europe 7 March 21:46
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 8 March, the International Women’s Day (PHOTO) Politics 7 March 21:15
Canada imposes sanctions on 10 more Russian individuals Other News 7 March 20:55
Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in civil aviation Kyrgyzstan 7 March 20:30
Iran Air resumes Tehran-Baku flights Iran 7 March 19:52
Information that Azerbaijani army fired in direction of Khojaly is provocation - Ministry of Defense Politics 7 March 19:34
Ukraine's application for EU membership to be discussed in coming days - Charles Michel Other News 7 March 19:00
Delegations of Russia and Ukraine begin third round of negotiations Russia 7 March 18:47
Draft resolution on Georgia’s fast-track EU membership presented to Bureau Georgia 7 March 18:30
Information on death of Armenian soldier untrue - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 7 March 18:04
Russia recruiting Syrians for urban combat in Ukraine - Wall Street Journal Politics 7 March 17:58
Iran to use startups for food security Business 7 March 17:13
Iran's to increase fuel export - deputy minister Business 7 March 16:38
Iran's oil exports rise Business 7 March 16:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 7 March 16:05
All news