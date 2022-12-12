Georgian FM to discuss country’s EU integration progress, prospects for closer ties at EaP meeting

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Monday said he would discuss his country’s progress on its European Union integration path and prospects for further sectoral and economic cooperation with the EU at the bloc’s Eastern Partnership meeting in Brussels, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Georgian official will discuss his Government’s ongoing work on fulfilling the bloc’s conditions for granting the country the membership candidate status, as he features in the ministerial meeting later on Monday.

Held under the chairmanship of Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the event will bring together the bloc’s foreign ministers and their counterparts from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, to discuss EU support for its partners, including Georgia, and security challenges sparked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ahead of the meeting, the bloc announced €17 billion for the economic and investment plan for EaP countries, including €2.3 billion in estimated total investments for the Black Sea Strategic Submarine Electricity Cable that will connect Georgia with Romania and allow export of green energy to Europe.

While in Brussels, Darchiashvili will also meet with Borrell, Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy, and colleagues from EaP countries.

Launched in 2009, EaP aims to strengthen the political and economic relations between the EU, its member states and six Eastern European and South Caucasus “partner countries”, as well as support sustainable reform processes in countries of the initiative.