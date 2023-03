BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Georgian "Girchi" opposition party holds a rally near the parliament building in Tbilisi, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the information, the protesters demand the abolition of mandatory military duty.

The party believes that the army should consist of motivated and interested people, and compulsory military service is an outdated, inefficient and financially costly system that has nothing to do with the defense and security of the country.