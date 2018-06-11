Tropical storm Bud forming off Mexican coast

11 June 2018 03:45 (UTC+04:00)

Tropical storm Bud formed on Saturday night off the Mexican coast and is currently 385km south-southwest of the port of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, the national weather service, National Meteorological Service (SMN), announced Sunday.

The storm is currently following a course parallel to the Mexican coast but is threatening to strengthen on Sunday, sparking strong rains in Michoacan, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz.

Bud is presenting sustained maximum winds of 100 km/h, gusts of up to 120 km/h and is moving northwest at a speed of 15 km/h.

Meanwhile Aletta, the first hurricane of the season in the eastern Pacific, has been gradually moving away from the coast and has weakened to a tropical storm.

On top of Aletta and Bud, Mexico is facing intense rains in the southeast and a low pressure system across the north and center of the country, said the SMN.

The weather services recommended that local populations and ships take precautions to avoid the effects of rain, wind and strong waves.

The hurricane season in the Pacific officially began on May 15 and will end on November 30.

Azernews Newspaper
