U.N. Chief welcomes signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea

14 August 2018 02:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan. This historic document demonstrates the importance of regional cooperation, which is vital for maintaining international peace and security.

The Secretary-General believes the Convention should prove invaluable in regulating a wide range of longstanding issues among the Caspian Sea littoral states and is a significant step in the easing of regional tensions.

The Secretary-General takes this opportunity to congratulate the five signatory countries on this landmark achievement of regional cooperation and multilateralism.

