UK must not 'export its political crisis' to Europe: French politician Loiseau

22 May 2019 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Britain must not “export its political crisis” over to Europe, said French politician Nathalie Loiseau, who is spearheading President Emmanuel Macron’s European election campaign, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“We respect the British. We ask them to allow us to go forward on our own path, and in the meantime we ask Britain not to export its political crisis over to the European Union,” Loiseau told RTL radio.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May set out a “new deal” for Britain’s departure from the European Union, offering sweeteners to parliament including the chance to vote on whether to hold a second referendum to try to break the impasse over Brexit.

Loiseau reiterated that it was up to Britain to decide on whether or not it wanted to proceed with Brexit or choose a second referendum.

