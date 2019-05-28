EU tells Britain: There will be no renegotiation of Brexit deal

28 May 2019 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union will not renegotiate the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May agreed, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday, as concerns grew that a successor to May could trigger a confrontation with the bloc, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brexit is up in the air after May announced plans to step down, triggering a leadership contest in the ruling Conservative Party that could bring a new prime minister to power who wants a much more decisive break with the EU.

One of the candidates, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, said it would be “political suicide” to pursue a no-deal Brexit, a reprimand to frontrunner Boris Johnson who said last week that Britain should leave with or without a deal by the end of October.

Hunt, who voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum but now accepts Brexit, said he would try for a new agreement that would take Britain out of the EU customs union while “respecting legitimate concerns” around the Irish border.

The EU, though, said there would be no renegotiation.

“I will have a short meeting with Theresa May, but I was crystal clear: There will be no renegotiation,” Juncker said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he believed the risk of Britain crashing out of the bloc without any divorce agreement was growing.

“Well I think there is a growing risk of a no deal. There’s a possibility that the new British prime minister may try to repudiate the withdrawal agreement,” he told reporters.

Any successor to May will have to accept that the Brexit divorce deal she agreed will not be ratified by the current British parliament so they will have to find a solution to the Irish border issue that upset many lawmakers.

Many Brexit supporters opposed her deal because of a “backstop” that requires Britain to adopt some EU rules indefinitely unless a future arrangement is found to keep open the land border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
General Electric planning to cut around 1,000 jobs in France
Other News 14:31
Britain's Hunt says pursuing no-deal Brexit 'political suicide'
Other News 10:46
Brexit helps New York take top finance spot from London
Other News 09:21
After EU election disaster, Britain's main parties gird for no-deal Brexit battle
Other News 27 May 17:35
After election disaster, Britain's main parties to offer Brexit clarity
World 27 May 14:51
UK interior minister says EU election result 'hugely disappointing'
Other News 27 May 12:57
Latest
Arsenal head coach: Stands at Baku stadium to be full tomorrow
Azerbaijan 20:23
Nigerian troops kill 2 Boko Haram militants in operation
World 20:21
Merkel, Macron clash in search of next chief of the European Commission
Europe 19:17
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured Seaside National Park
Politics 18:46
Huawei turns to Asian parts suppliers amid US crackdown
World 18:37
Turkmenistan, Germany mull energy security issues
Oil&Gas 17:23
Azerbaijani company to greatly increase production of aluminum, PVC windows & doors
Economy 16:40
Private sector investment in Iran renewable energies hits $2 billion
Economy 15:39
Iran reached self-sufficiency in wheat production
Economy 15:31