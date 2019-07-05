Roscosmos: Russia seeks cooperation with ISS partners in Moon exploration

5 July 2019 06:58 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is interested in developing the lunar program jointly with partners in the International Space Station, the press service of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS, Trend reports.

"Like any other large-scale exploration program, it [lunar program] should use the opportunities of international partnership to the maximum possible extent. In this context, Russia’s cooperation with partners in the ISS project is of a particular interest," Roscosmos said.

The state corporation stressed that the program can be implemented jointly with partners only if national interests are respected and on a parity basis. The concept will demand attracting significant financial and production resources, it noted.

In late 2018, the Space Council within the Russian Academy of Sciences adopted a concept of the domestic lunar program but issued instructions to supplement it. Roscosmos said at the time that this program would be implemented in several stages by 2040. Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said during a lecture at Moscow State University that Russian cosmonauts would for the first time land on the Moon in 2030.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cosmic flower: first blossom in space on board ISS (PHOTO)
Other News 17 January 2016 16:58
Latest
Russian Navy starts own drills in Black Sea
Russia 07:09
Commercial gas production in Azerbaijan up by 40%
Business 07:00
Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement
World 06:22
Google Maps down, sparking mass disorientation
World 05:28
At least 26 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Honduran coast
World 05:01
U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
World 04:40
'Salute to America' Trump delivers Independence Day address in DC
US 04:28
Member of Sicilian mafia captured in Bolivia
World 03:21
Honduras searches for 9 missing fishermen
World 03:11