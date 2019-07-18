Trump says US Navy shot down Iranian drone in ‘defensive action,’ escalating tensions in Gulf region

18 July 2019 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

“The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a near distance, approximately 1000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down threatening safety of ship and ship’s crew,” Trump said, Trend reports citing CNBC.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said a U.S. Navy ship shot down an Iranian drone in a defensive action.

Trump said the USS Boxer fired on the drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. The incident came four weeks after Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone flying over international airspace the same area, in what American officials at the time called an “unprovoked attack.”

Trump told reporters Thursday that, “The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a near distance, approximately 1000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down threatening safety of ship and ship’s crew.”

The president added that Iran’s drone “was immediately destroyed.”

Trump said the drone’s approach of the Boxer is “the latest of many provocative and hostile actions against vessels operating in international waters.”

He said the United States “reserves [the] right to defend our personnel, facilities, condemn iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce.”

Trump also called “on other nations to protect their ships as they go through the straight and work with us in the future.”

A Pentagon spokesman had no immediate comment when contacted by CNBC.

On the heels of Iran shooting down the U.S. drone on June 20, Trump signed an executive ordering imposing what he called “hard-hitting” new sanctions on Iran.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran until the regime abandons its dangerous activities,” including its nuclear ambitions, Trump said on June 24.

The new sanctions denied Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his office access to key financial resources. The sanctions also targeted Iranian military leaders who were responsible for shooting down the drone.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tehran has no information on a downed drone in the strait of Hormuz
Iran 01:28
Pompeo calls China's treatment of Uighurs 'stain of the century'
Other News 18 July 17:59
Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries talks suspension of Ankara’s participation in F-35 program
Turkey 18 July 17:49
Iranian embassy makes statement on alleged military co-op with Armenia
Politics 18 July 17:39
Iran ELECOMP exhibition focuses to expand ties with neighbors - minister
Iran 18 July 17:35
Azerbaijani Minister: Bakutel waiting for participants from Iran (VIDEO)
Business 18 July 17:13
Latest
Instagram removes ‘likes’ visibility in six more countries
World 01:47
Tehran has no information on a downed drone in the strait of Hormuz
Iran 01:28
Chinese scientists identify new species of rare flying squirrel
World 00:47
Foreign minister: Germany does not understand US decision to exit Iranian nuclear deal
World 00:29
3 sentenced to death for killing 2 Scandinavians in Morocco
World 18 July 23:09
Putin congratulates Russian Kamaz Master team on Silk Way Rally victory
World 18 July 22:30
Seven killed in traffic accident in Tyva
Russia 18 July 22:09
Portugal plans to invest 547 mln euros in Port of Sines
World 18 July 21:51
Dozen killed in Taliban attack on Afghan police HQ in Kandahar
World 18 July 21:26