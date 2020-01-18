Two missing, four contactless in Nepal avalanche: official

18 January 2020 04:19 (UTC+04:00)

At least two Nepalis are missing in avalanche in Kaski district while four South Koreans have remained contactless, a local government official said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bhim Gurung, chairman of ward No-11 of the Annapurna Rural Municipality told Xinhua that two Nepalis, a trekking guide and a porter, are missing in the avalanche. "The status of contactless South Koreans who were separated from nine-member Korean team, is not certain," he said.

He, however, confirmed that the local people rescued five Chinese tourists, five South Koreans and a Nepali from the avalanche-hit area. Of five rescued South Korean, one is injured, according to Gurung.

According to local government officials, the incident took place at around 11 a.m., due to incessant snowfall in the area, which is a part of popular Annapurna Trekking Route.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
One dead, one seriously injured in Lake Tahoe avalanche
US 00:21
Nepal's Chitwan National Park records first rhino death of 2020
Other News 6 January 06:53
Rescuers comb Austrian, Swiss avalanches in case of victims
Europe 27 December 2019 01:28
Nepal interested in Georgia’s energy infrastructure
Oil&Gas 4 December 2019 19:22
At least 14 die in a jeep accident in Nepal's western Baglung district
Other News 3 December 2019 23:18
Avalanche kills two skiers in northwest Italy
Europe 1 December 2019 08:45
Latest
At least two die in plane crash in Chile
Other News 02:49
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism
Oil&Gas 02:02
Financial sector should focus on reducing inequality, IMF says
World 01:13
One dead, one seriously injured in Lake Tahoe avalanche
US 00:21
Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25
Arab World 17 January 23:28
'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos
World 17 January 22:46
Washington imposing sanctions on top Iranian general
US 17 January 22:00
Anglo Asian Mining production volume grew in Azerbaijan last year
Business 17 January 21:38
Canada to provide families of Ukraine plane crash victims $25,000 for each who Died – Trudeau
Other News 17 January 21:32