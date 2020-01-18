Two missing, four contactless in Nepal avalanche: official

At least two Nepalis are missing in avalanche in Kaski district while four South Koreans have remained contactless, a local government official said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bhim Gurung, chairman of ward No-11 of the Annapurna Rural Municipality told Xinhua that two Nepalis, a trekking guide and a porter, are missing in the avalanche. "The status of contactless South Koreans who were separated from nine-member Korean team, is not certain," he said.

He, however, confirmed that the local people rescued five Chinese tourists, five South Koreans and a Nepali from the avalanche-hit area. Of five rescued South Korean, one is injured, according to Gurung.

According to local government officials, the incident took place at around 11 a.m., due to incessant snowfall in the area, which is a part of popular Annapurna Trekking Route.

