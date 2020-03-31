Gas pipeline between Iran, Turkey explodes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A gas pipeline between Iran and Turkey has exploded in the Turkish Agri province, Trend reports citing Turkish media on March 31.

According to the media’s report, after the explosion, a fire broke out on the pipeline.

After the incident, the supply of natural gas from Iran to Turkey has been suspended.

Other details of the incident have not been reported.

