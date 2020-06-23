Saudi Arabia says pilgrims aged over 65 forbidden to perform Hajj amid COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the conditions of Hajj this season, noting only domestic pilgrims aged under 65 will be allowed to perform Hajj, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Minister of Health Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told a press conference that the selected pilgrims should be below 65 years old and free from chronic diseases, the Saudi Press Agency reported, adding that they should pass the coronavirus testing and be in home-quarantine after performing the Hajj rituals.

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that due to the global spread of coronavirus, only a "very limited" number of pilgrims who already live in the kingdom are allowed to perform Hajj this season.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammad bin Saleh Benten explained that the kingdom made the decision for the safety of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the health ministry announced on Tuesday the registration of 3,139 new coronavirus cases, raising the accumulated infections to 164,144.