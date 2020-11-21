UN chief urges G20 leaders to act, cooperate before they meet online

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) to act and cooperate to collectively cope with common threats and challenges before meeting with them online over the weekend, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York at a press conference, "This weekend, G20 leaders will meet as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage our world. I will take part and my main message is simple: We need solidarity and cooperation."

The secretary-general noted that the international community needs "concrete action now - especially for the most vulnerable," namely advancing on two fronts: recovering in a way that is inclusive - bringing everyone along; and recovering in a way that is sustainable - meaning, above all, stepped-up climate action.